Do not deny treatment to COVID patients, Minister tells hospitals

9,704 fresh cases recorded in Ernakulam

Health Minister Veena George has said that action will be taken under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance if hospitals denies treatment to COVID-19 patients. She was participating in an online meeting with Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who is in charge of overseeing the COVID-19 situation in the district.

Instructions have been issued to private hospitals to set aside 50% of beds for COVID patients. The Health Minister said 497 more appointments would be made in the health sector in the district on an emergency basis. Of these, 429 will be in hospitals and 68 in laboratories. A Public Service Commission list is also ready for filling 13 vacancies of junior health inspectors in the district, the Minister added. She also directed hospitals to ensure availability of medicines. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Thomas Chazhikkadan, MP, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and MLAs K. Babu, Anoop Jacob, Eldhos Kunnappillil, Roji M. John, Anwar Sadat, K.J. Maxy, Antony John, P.V. Sreenijin, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, and K.N. Unnikrishnan, and district panchayat president Ullas Thomas were among those who attended the meeting.

COVID cases

Meanwhile, a total of 9,704 fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ernakulam district on Sunday. There are 7,143 cases of local spread, while there are no cases of infected persons coming in from other districts or states, said a communication from the district health authorities. There are 2,528 cases in which the source of infection is not known, and 33 health workers are among those who have been infected.

At the same time, 1,382 persons were declared cured, and 11,225 more were brought under observation in their homes. A total of 5,632 persons have been declared out of home observation. There are a total of 69,184 patients in the district, and 17,195 samples have been sent for tests.

Vaccination

Up to 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, 789 doses of vaccine were administered. Of these, 151 are first doses and 482 second doses. A total of 58.17 lakh doses have been administered so far in the district. Of these, 31.90 lakh are first doses and 25.66 second doses. As many as 96,385 children have received the vaccine so far.