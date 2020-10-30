DMRC to shut city office

KOCHI

30 October 2020 00:04 IST

The Kochi office of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) near the Ernakulam South Railway Station will be closed on October 31, having completed the first phase of the metro rail project between Aluva and Petta. However, the DMRC, which has undertaken the repair and restoration work of the Palarivattom flyover, will retain the office of its Chief Engineer at Kaithavalappil near Padivattom, according to a communication from the DMRC.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited is operating and maintaining the metro service.

