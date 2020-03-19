DLSA to distribute sanitisers

KOCHI

19 March 2020 00:31 IST

The District Legal Services Authority will distribute one lakh units of hand sanitisers as part of the “Break the Chain” campaign.

Sanitisers will be distributed free among patients in palliative care, bus conductors and autorickshaw and taxi car drivers, staff of various modes of transport, health workers and employees of State treasuries and petrol pumps.

The sanitisers come in bottles of 500 ml, 100 ml and 50 ml, said a communication issued by Shaleena V.G. Nair, secretary DLSA.

