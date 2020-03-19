Kochi

DLSA to distribute sanitisers

The District Legal Services Authority will distribute one lakh units of hand sanitisers as part of the “Break the Chain” campaign.

Sanitisers will be distributed free among patients in palliative care, bus conductors and autorickshaw and taxi car drivers, staff of various modes of transport, health workers and employees of State treasuries and petrol pumps.

The sanitisers come in bottles of 500 ml, 100 ml and 50 ml, said a communication issued by Shaleena V.G. Nair, secretary DLSA.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 12:33:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/dlsa-to-distribute-sanitisers/article31102749.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY