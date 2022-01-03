DLP boards must specify load-bearing capacity of roads, say contractors

Action sought against engineers who fail to go by technical specifications

The Public Works Department (PWD) and other agencies must include technical details like load-bearing capacity and passenger car units (PCUs) expected to use each road, on display boards that specify the defect-liability period (DLP) of newly-resurfaced roads, according to the State committee of Kerala Government Contractors’ Association (KGCA).

It is important, since contractors are often reluctant to agree to the DLP of narrow but congested roads and of corridors whose specified surface quality is inadequate to cater to the axle load of vehicles using them. As per rules, payment is made to contractors after the quality wing, chief technical examiner, and the vigilance wing ensure that the work was executed in accordance with technical specifications. Contractors must be pulled up only if they default on technical specifications, said KGCA president Varghese Kannampilly.

“On the contrary, action must be taken against engineers who fail to ensure that work is being executed as per technical specifications. This is because contractors are often forced to compromise on technical specifications and the laid-down procedures, when engineers yield to pressure from people’s representatives to unduly extend the length of roads and provide amenities not mentioned in the contract. Ultimately, contractors are pulled up for no fault of theirs if roads suffer damage within the DLP,” he said.

The State committee of the body also took exception to contractors being “forced” to shell out the expenses of boards that specify the DLP and other relevant information. All this could affect the quality of road work. Ultimately, members of the public must get value for public funds earmarked for road work. But such grey areas while executing work, official apathy, and corrupt practices end up compromising on the quality of roads.

On its part, the government must ensure laying of designed roads, readying of estimate that is in sync with the prevailing market rate, prompt supervision and timely clearing of dues, it said.

Duties of engineers

Quoting the PWD Manual, sources in the department said the executive engineer concerned is the ‘competent authority’, while the assistant engineer concerned is the ‘custodian’ of roads under their jurisdiction. They ought to ensure that repair and resurfacing work is done as per specifications. On their part, overseers must inspect roads within their jurisdiction every day and report problems related to them to their higher-ups. These officials are jointly responsible for taking steps to ensure safe and smooth navigation. They are also duty-bound to ensure footpaths and allied infrastructure in good condition, they said.