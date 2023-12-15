DJ parties to be under close surveillance of Excise during this festive season

December 15, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - KOCHI

DJ parties in the city and other paces in the district will be under close surveillance during this festive season as part of the special drive carried out by Excise.

The department had issued a detailed order in this regard. All seven Excise circle offices in the district have been asked to keep a tab on all DJ parties within their jurisdiction. Officers will be deployed in plain clothes to check the supply and use of drugs during parties.

“Organisers of parties have been asked to collect copies of identity cards of participants without fail. This is to ensure that we will be able to verify the credentials of all participants if needed,” said B. Tenymon, Excise Deputy Commissioner, Ernakulam.

Apart from DJ parties, the excise special drive will keep a tab on illegal production, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor and drugs. The drive will last till January 3.

A round-the-clock control room has been set up at the Excise division office. Three striking forces have also been formed to ensure immediate action on information received at the control room.

“We have divided the entire district into three zones with a striking force assigned to each. The six-member mobile striking force will be composed of an inspector, a preventive officer and four civil excise officers. Since they will be deployed round-the-clock, officers from all 23 Excise offices will be part of the striking forces alternatively,” said Mr. Tenymon.

Nearly 10 cases have been registered in the special drive that started on December 5. This includes the seizure of 8 litres of arrack and 2 kg of ganja in a joint operation with the Railway Protection Force.

Joint operations are also being carried out with the Forest, Police, RPF, Marine Enforcement, Revenue and Customs departments. Vehicle checking has been intensified across the district. Habitual offenders and abandoned plots providing cover for illicit liquor and drug transactions are being monitored.

