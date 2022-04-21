Division over Mass celebration in Syro-Malabar Church deepens

April 21, 2022 23:17 IST

The divide over the way the Mass is celebrated has deepened in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church.

A group of priests and lay people opposing the uniform Mass celebration prescribed by the synod of bishops of the church in August last year said a wedding and baptism scheduled to take place at the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica here were shifted to a neighbouring church and a chapel on Wednesday, while another wedding was shifted out of the Basilica on Thursday.

The situation now resembles the one that persisted between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Church during which there were periodic disputes over burial in different parish cemeteries.

The new phase of the dispute in the archdiocese began on Tuesday when supporters and opponents of the uniform Mass celebration stood firm in their stand, as an evening Mass was to be celebrated. The police intervened and closed the Basilica doors, in what Syro-Malabar Church sources claimed was an attempt to maintain law and order.

However, Almaya Munnettam, a group of lay people opposing the synodal decision and Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, priests against the synodal decision, claimed that Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop and head of the Syro-Malabar Church, was using the police to suppress the will of the vast majority of people at the Cathedral Basilica parish.

The dispute pertains to a synodal decision directing the entire Syro-Malabar Church to celebrate the Mass in a uniform way with the celebrant facing the congregation for the first half and completing the second half facing the altar. However, there is a large group of parish members and priests in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly who have put their foot down and said that they would stick to the tradition of celebrating the Mass with the celebrant facing the congregation throughout the Mass.

No Mass was celebrated at the St. Mary’s Cathedral on Thursday as a large posse of policemen was seen posted in the cathedral complex. A spokesman for Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samiti (forum for protection of the church), favouring the unified system, said the time to implement the decision of the synod was on Easter Sunday, April 17. He said its members, who were on a relay fast at the Basilica demanding the implementation of the synod’s decision, did not interrupt or prevent the wedding and baptism as claimed by the opposing camp.