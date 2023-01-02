ADVERTISEMENT

Division Bench of HC admits appeal by CIAL against single-judge order

January 02, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

CIAL contends that it is not substantially financed by the State and therefore, it is not a public authority

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has admitted an appeal filed by Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) against a single-judge’s verdict holding that CIAL comes under the Right to Information (RTI) Act as it is a public authority as defined under Section 2(h) of the Act.

In its appeal, CIAL contended that it was not substantially financed by the State government and therefore, it was not a public authority as defined under the RTI Act. Though the government has 32.42% of the paid-up share capital in CIAL, the ultimate decision maker in the company is the Board of Directors as per the Articles of Association. Therefore, the State government had no control over the decisions taken by the board

The single judge, while dismissing CIAL’s petition challenging the State Information Commission’s order to provide minutes of a board meeting had observed that the government had deep and pervasive control in the company and therefore CIAL would definitely fall within the definition of public authority under the RTI Act.

The board of the company was controlled by the Chief Minister and three other cabinet ministers and a senior IAS officer. When decisions in CIAL were taken by the majority of the directors, who were from the government, it could not be said that such an entity was not a public authority as defined under the Act, argued the applicants who sought a copy of the minutes of the board meeting.

CIAL further submitted that the empanelment of the Chief Minister, as Chairman, and authorisation to nominate directors, including the Managing Director, would not partake in the character “Substantially Financed” and “Controlled” over the management and affairs of the body.

