Division Bench modifies order banning bursting of firecrackers at odd hours during festivals

November 07, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

An order of a single judge banning the bursting of firecrackers at religious places during odd hours was partly modified by a Division Bench of the High Court on Tuesday.

The bench headed by Chief Justice A.K. Desai and V.G. Arun said District Collectors could give permission for bursting firecrackers on a case-to-case basis in tune with an earlier order of the Supreme Court, which permitted the use of firecrackers between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The Division Bench passed the order on a batch of appeals filed by various organisations. The State government had also filed an appeal against the order.

The details of the Division Bench’s order will be known only when the court uploads the judgment on its website.

The single judge, Amit Rawal, while passing the ban order, had observed that prima facie there was no commandment in any holy text to burst firecrackers to please God. The judge had also directed all District Collectors and District Police Chiefs to issue instructions to all religious places in the State in this regard. The court had also directed all Deputy Collectors to carry out searches at religious places to seize illegally stocked firecrackers.

The single judge passed the order on a writ petition filed by Binoj Kumar and other residents of Maradu, near Thripunithura, who alleged that the annual firework displays at Kottaram Bhagavathy Temple using heavy explosives was causing environmental pollution besides posing threat to nearby buildings. They had also submitted that the windows of buildings and cars in the area were shattered in the impact of the explosions.

The petitioners had also sought a directive to the State government to ban firework displays during temple festivals.