ADVERTISEMENT

Division Bench dismisses former Sanskrit varsity V-C’s plea for stay

March 22, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

Earlier, a single judge had refused to stay the Chancellor’s order directing the V-C to vacate his post

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by M.V. Narayanan, former Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, challenging a single judge’s refusal to stay the Chancellor’s order declaring ab initio void his appointment and directing him to vacate the post.

The appeal was dismissed by a Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Kauser Edappagath. Justice Mohammed Nias C.P., while dismissing Mr. Narayanan’s plea for a stay, however, had stayed the Chancellor’s similar order against M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University.

Declining the plea by Mr. Narayanan, the single judge had observed that the Supreme Court in the Rajasree case had clearly held that the appointment of the Vice-Chancellors must be in tune with the UGC Regulations 2018. The  court noted that only Mr. Narayanan’s name was forwarded by the selection committee for appointment as Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor which is in total violation of 7.3 of the UGC regulations. The continuance of the petitioner as Vice-Chancellor consequent to a selection which was totally contrary to the statutory provisions could not be permitted, the single judge had added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US