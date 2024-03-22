Division Bench dismisses former Sanskrit varsity V-C’s plea for stay

March 22, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by M.V. Narayanan, former Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, challenging a single judge’s refusal to stay the Chancellor’s order declaring ab initio void his appointment and directing him to vacate the post.

The appeal was dismissed by a Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Kauser Edappagath. Justice Mohammed Nias C.P., while dismissing Mr. Narayanan’s plea for a stay, however, had stayed the Chancellor’s similar order against M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University.

Declining the plea by Mr. Narayanan, the single judge had observed that the Supreme Court in the Rajasree case had clearly held that the appointment of the Vice-Chancellors must be in tune with the UGC Regulations 2018. The court noted that only Mr. Narayanan’s name was forwarded by the selection committee for appointment as Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor which is in total violation of 7.3 of the UGC regulations. The continuance of the petitioner as Vice-Chancellor consequent to a selection which was totally contrary to the statutory provisions could not be permitted, the single judge had added.