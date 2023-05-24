Divide over issues in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese deepens

May 24, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Six months into the closure of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, there has been no end in sight to the standoff between the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocesan hierarchy and a majority of parishioners and priests.

The latest in a string of recent incidents is the protest organised by lay people’s group Alamaya Munnettam before a premier religious house close to Kochi where apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath convened a meeting of representatives of religious orders. Besides, there were unsavoury incidents at the Moozhikulam parish church during the Mass on Sunday. The group opposed to the Synodal Mass and the one in support have blamed each other for Sunday’s incident.

The incidents follow close on the heels of a visit by the permanent Synod members of the Syro-Malabar Church to Rome to meet the Vatican State Secretary and prefect of the Congregation for Eastern Churches. Senior members of the presbyteral council of the archdiocese, opposed to the Synod’s decision in favour of a unified Mass, met the apostolic nuncio in Delhi. The ongoing tussle over liturgy is learnt to have figured prominently at the meetings in Rome and Delhi.

The lay people’s group plans to organise a prayer meeting on May 26 in front of the St. Mary’s Cathedral, the principal church of the archdiocese, in protest against the continued closure of the church. At the same time, it claimed that the protest in front of the religious house on Tuesday was against Archbishop Andrews Thazhath.

The group claimed that the head of the archdiocese should convene meetings of leaders of religious orders at the bishop’s house or at the archdiocesan pastoral centre. “This is an attempt to impose an agenda on the archdiocese,” the group alleged. It also vowed to continue its boycott of the apostolic administrator’s public programmes.

Meanwhile, senior priest Antony Puthavelil said false news was being spread by a group on the incidents at the Moozhikulam church. He distanced himself and Andrews Thazhath from the incidents. He appealed to parishioners not to fall victim to false and baseless allegations.

