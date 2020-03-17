Diversion of more floodrelief fund unearthed

KOCHI

17 March 2020 20:15 IST

Vigilance Court rejects bail pleas of first, sixth and seventh accused

The City C-Branch probing the scam involving the alleged diversion of money from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in the aftermath of the 2018 deluge has detected fresh misappropriation of ₹4.70 lakh, thus scaling up the scam to ₹27.73 lakh, which is nearly a two-fold increase from the initial estimated misappropriation of ₹10.54 lakh.

The fraudsters expended the illegally acquired money for diverse purposes from purchasing vehicles to investing in poultry farm.

Police revealed this in the remand report filed before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court when the bail petitions of the accused were heard on Tuesday. The prosecution opposed the bail of the first accused Vishnu Prasad, sixth accused N.N. Nithin and the seventh accused Shintu Martin citing that granting bail to the accused at this stage will adversely affect further probe. The court rejected the bail applications and remanded them till March 31.

Advertising

Advertising

The investigation team found additional transfers of ₹4.70 lakh made to various bank accounts of the first accused during the probe conducted after the court granted police five days’ custody on March 12. It was also found that he had bought a used SUV and brand new motorcycle during the period of the scam from last January to this January. In the meantime, the sixth accused had paid advance of ₹30,000 for a new hatchback car in the name of the seventh accused, his wife, only to cancel the booking as soon as the scam was unearthed. The first and the second accused, B. Mahesh, had invested for a poultry farm business in partnership.

They had allegedly transferred ₹1 lakh towards investment in poultry farm to the account held by one Ratheesh Sivan, who had served as web area network manager at the Piravom branch of the Union Bank till 2018. The account holder was allowed to take ₹20,000 as contribution towards his sister’s marriage while the rest he transferred to a rent account maintained in the name of the District Collector at HDFC Bank, which was later appropriated by the first accused.

The first accused also gave ₹60,000 as hospital expenses to one Chinchu Sunil who worked as a daily wage worker at the collectorate claiming that it was a credit which she should return once he arranges aid from the MP fund though in reality the amount was mobilised by the collectorate staff as contribution.

The first accused then transferred ₹60,000 from CMDRF to the account of Chinchu at the Mullakkal branch of SBI, which he then collected.

The investigation team said that the list of beneficiaries at the collectorate and the list of those who received aid through the treasury need to be compared to determine whether the accused had committed more such frauds. The number of beneficiaries runs into a lakh and details of each beneficiary need to be verified to determine the actual amount misappropriated from CMDRF.

The third and fourth accused (husband and wife) Anwar M.M. and Kaulat Anwar and the fifth accused M.M. Neethu were still absconding.