04 May 2021 00:01 IST

Shopping malls, super markets and hotels in Ernakulam district will either remain closed or confine their service to home delivery from Tuesday in view of the resurgent pandemic.

Police checks

More police personnel will be posted to inspect hotspots and to keep tabs on people, it was decided at a meeting convened here on Monday by District Collector S. Suhas.

