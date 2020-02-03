District strengthens anti-nCoV measures

The control room to fight the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) infection was shifted from the District Medical Office here to the Collectorate on Monday. The control room can be contacted on the phone 0484-2368802.

In the district 36 more people have been placed under home quarantine on Monday. The screening of people at airport and seaport travelling from Coronavirus affected places was started on January 23. Of the 297 people screened, 280 have been placed under home quarantine.

So far 17 were put under observation in the isolation ward in hospitals, of which 11 were in Government Medical College, Ernakulam and one in a private hospital. Five have been removed from the observation list on Monday after completing the 28-day observation. The body fluid samples of seven sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, were found negative. However, they would be released only after a second round of testing. Test reports of five are yet to come.

All healthcare institutions have been alerted on the Coronavirus infection. As part of awareness and orientation towards preparedness, training was imparted to employees of different departments. A group of trained doctors has been formed for handling emergency situations. Employees of the Cochin Port, Kochi Corporation, main hotels, and homestays are slos being covered under a training programme.

Travellers reaching via airport, seaport, railway stations were being provided brochures on the precautions regarding the disease. Awareness would be created through the social media too, besides the official Public Relations Department.