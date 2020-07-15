District schools impress in CBSE 10th results

KOCHI

15 July 2020 23:35 IST

Schools in Ernakulam put up an impressive performance in the Class X examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

The number of distinctions won by schools under Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan are: Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakara (178); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar (121); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor (131); Bhavan's Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad (153); Bhavan's Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara (66); Bhavan's Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvankulam (122); Bhavan's Newsprint, Velloor (111).

Eighty-nine students of Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor, bagged distinction. Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, registered 100% success as did Rajagiri Higher Secondary School, Kalamassery. In Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad, 175 students secured distinction.

Vidyodaya Public School, Thevakkal, registered 123 distinctions. Eighty-eight students of Gregorian Public School, Maradu, secured distinction. In Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor, 101 students won distinction while in Toc H Public School, Vyttila, 148 students secured distinction.

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thripunithura, bagged 114 distinctions while 120 students of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, won distinction. Seventy-five students of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannamaly, bagged distinction. Sixty-five students of SBOA Public School, South Chittoor, won distinction.

Fifty-five students of Nalanda Public School, Thammanam, bagged distinction while 137 students of Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad, won distinction.

Fifty students of Nava Nirman, Vazhakkala, bagged distinction. Eighty students of Sree Narayana Public School, Poothotta, won distinction. Twenty-nine students of Delta Study, Fort Kochi, bagged distinction and 42 students of Amrita Vidhyalayam, Edappally, bagged distinction. Forty-six students of Greets Public School won distinction and 14 students of Cochin Public School won distinction. Forty-seven students of Rajashree SM Memorial School, East Kadungalloor, bagged distinction.

Twenty-nine students of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir won distinction. St. John's Public School, South Paravoor, registered 100% success. Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor, bagged 94% distinction.

Twenty-two students of St. Paul’s International School, Kalamassery, won distinction and 169 students of Choice School, Thripunithura bagged distinction.