District school arts fest rescheduled; event to be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2

November 25, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Change made as some of educational sub-district level kalolsavams scheduled late

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Revenue School Kalolsavam, which was earlier slated to begin at various venues in North Paravoor from November 26, has been rescheduled to November 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of the earlier schedule of November 26, 28, 29, 30, and December 1, the fest will now be held on November 28, 29, 30, December 1 and 2, according to the Department of General Education.

The change in schedule was made as some of the educational sub-district level kalolsavams were scheduled late. It is expected that students, who are attending the district athletic meet, will also get a chance to prepare for the arts fest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moothakunnam temple ground will be the main venue. Other venues include SNM Higher Secondary School, Paruvakkal temple ground, SNM Training College, SNM TTI and SNM Engineering College. The literary events will be held on November 28. The official inauguration of the kalolsavam will be held at SNM Higher Secondary School at 9 a.m on November 29.

The district-level school kalolsavam is being held after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

arts (general)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US