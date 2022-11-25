District school arts fest rescheduled; event to be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2

November 25, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Revenue School Kalolsavam, which was earlier slated to begin at various venues in North Paravoor from November 26, has been rescheduled to November 28.

Instead of the earlier schedule of November 26, 28, 29, 30, and December 1, the fest will now be held on November 28, 29, 30, December 1 and 2, according to the Department of General Education.

The change in schedule was made as some of the educational sub-district level kalolsavams were scheduled late. It is expected that students, who are attending the district athletic meet, will also get a chance to prepare for the arts fest.

Moothakunnam temple ground will be the main venue. Other venues include SNM Higher Secondary School, Paruvakkal temple ground, SNM Training College, SNM TTI and SNM Engineering College. The literary events will be held on November 28. The official inauguration of the kalolsavam will be held at SNM Higher Secondary School at 9 a.m on November 29.

The district-level school kalolsavam is being held after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic situation.