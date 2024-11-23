District school arts fest from November 25

The Ernakulam district school arts festival will begin at various venues at Kuruppumpady near Perumbavoor on November 25.

MGM Higher Secondary School is the main venue. Literary events will begin on the first day of the fest. The official inauguration will be held at the main venue on November 26, while the valedictory session is scheduled for November 29.

Hundreds of students from various schools in the district will participate in on-stage and off-stage events. The organisers said a green protocol would be observed at all venues to avoid littering and use of plastic and other non-biodegradable materials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.