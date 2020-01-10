District rides ‘high’ on drugs

Ganja and nitrazepam tablets dominated the substance abuse scene in the district last year going by the data collated by the Excise Department.

The Excise seized 202.17 kilograms of ganja in the calendar year of 2019, which marked a steep increase from 164.52 kilograms seized in the previous year.

More phenomenal, however, was the increase in seizure of nitrazepam tablets, which rose from 1,167 in 2018 to 2,318 in 2019 making it the most popular and accessible drug among substance abusers.

Ganja continues to pour in from States likes Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal whereas nitrazepam tablets, a prescription drug for treating anxiety and insomnia and is hard to secure over the counter without prescriptions from medical shops in the State, are being smuggled in bulk quantities from neighbouring States like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and sold here for profits many folds.

“Easy to smuggle in and consume is what makes nitrazepam tablets such a hit among substance abusers,” said enforcement officials. This theory perhaps reflected in the fall in demand for buprenorphine ampules the seizure of which fell from 701 in 2018 to a mere 12 last year. Unlike nitrazepam tablets, these ampules need to be injected, which is far more troublesome than simply swallowing a pill.

Marginal fall in cases

Surprisingly, the number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has registered a marginal fall from 922 in 2018 to 890 last year. This, however, was no reasons for euphoria as senior officials attributed it to slack enforcement owing to demoralisation that had set in among the ranks after four enforcement officials at Aluva were shunted out of the district after they were implicated in an incident in which they were accused of planting drugs to arrest three engineers from a hotel near the Kochi airport.

The dip in cases was particularly palpable in the second half of the year when the incident was reported.

If the lowest number of cases registered in a month in the first half of the year was 69, in August it dropped to 58 cases and to 33 in November.

Though premium psychotropic substances continued to be smuggled into the district, their volumes were very low. For instance, LSD seizure registered a marginal increase from 0.24 grams in 2018 to 2.30 grams whereas MDMA fell from over 31.09 kilograms to 71.66 grams during the same period.