District reports 911 positive cases

Collector asks sector magistrates to enforce COVID-19 protocol

As many as 20 health workers were among the 911 persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday in the district.

The source of infection of 118 patients remains untraced, while 753 people have contracted it through local contact and 20 people who arrived from outside the State have tested positive. About 458 people tested negative on the day and 437 patients were discharged from hospitals and first-line treatment centres. A total of 29,777 people remain in quarantine in the district.

The district’s active caseload now stands at 12,409. A majority of people recovering from the infection remain in isolation at home. Around 8,818 people are in isolation at home, 217 patients are admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, 53 patients are being treated at PVS Hospital, 78 at INHS Sanjivani, 874 patients are at private hospitals and 1487 at first-line treatment centres.

Of those who tested positive of Friday, 58 people were from Fort Kochi and 45 from Thrikkakara. Areas including Thripunithura, Rayamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Palluruthy, and Chernalloor registered more than 20 new positive cases of the infection each.

A total of 5,511 samples were collected for testing on Friday. A release from the district administration said that an average of 6,000 tests were being conducted daily, with a focus on testing all symptomatic people. In the past two days, about 15,000 samples were collected.

With the number of locally transmitted cases of the infection climbing, District Collector S. Suhas has asked all sector magistrates to ensure that COVID-19 protocol is strictly followed in all business establishments and public places. The magistrates and the flying squads constituted at the taluk level will step up inspections to ensure adherence to COVID-19 restrictions. The Collector had earlier appointed government officials from various departments as sector magistrates to oversee efforts to contain the pandemic.