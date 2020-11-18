District reports 887 new patients

KOCHI

18 November 2020 21:20 IST

A total of 887 people tested positive for SARS-CoV2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday, with the source of infection of 209 remaining untraced.

As many as 658 of the new patients contracted the disease through local contact. Among the infected were 19 health workers.

Chengamanad, with 34 new cases, topped the areas with most cases, followed by Karukutty with 28 cases and Thrikkakara with 24. Rayamangalam recorded 23 cases while Kalady and Kizhakkambalam had 22 each.

In all, 720 patients recovered. While 1,659 people were freshly brought under disease surveillance, 2,115 were released. The district had 29,513 people under observation as on Wednesday evening. New admissions to hospitals/FLTCs stood at 137 and the total number of active patients was 9,755.

A fresh batch of 6,314 samples were sent for testing on the day.