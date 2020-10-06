District reports 705 new positive cases

KOCHI

06 October 2020 00:34 IST

19 health workers among infected

A total of 705 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

Nineteen health workers were among those who were newly infected. The source of infection of 68 people remains untraced and 587 people contracted the infection through local contact.

About 236 people have tested negative and 26,795 people remain in quarantine. As many as 176 persons were discharged from hospitals and first-line treatment centres on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

The district’s total active caseload stands at 10,955. About 7,371 people remain in isolation at home, 230 patients are being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 37 patients are admitted at PVS Hospital and 1,631 people at first-line treatment centres.

Testing

Only 922 samples were sent for testing from government facilities, a drop from 1,379 on Sunday and 2,483 on Saturday. From private labs and hospitals, 1,255 samples were sent for testing.