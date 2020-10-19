District reports 598 new cases

Source of infection of 190 people untraced

A total of 598 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday in the district.

While six persons who arrived from outside the State tested positive, 398 people contracted the infection through local contact. The source of infection of 190 people remains untraced and four health workers have been infected.

From Fort Kochi, 60 people have tested positive, besides 32 people from Mattancherry, 28 from Thrikkakara and 24 from Muvattupuzha.

As many as 978 people tested negative on Monday and 29,698 people remain in quarantine. Around 170 people were discharged from hospitals and first-line treatment centres. A total of 11,473 people are being treated for the disease. Of them, 8,474 people are recovering at home, 195 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital and 59 patients are at PVS Hospital. A few patients are also being treated at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, the District Hospital at Aluva and the Paravur taluk hospital.

For testing, 3,196 samples were collected from both government and private facilities.