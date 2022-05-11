District registers spike in dengue fever cases

Health dept steps up remedial measures

KOCHI

The increase in dengue fever cases has prompted the Health department in Ernakulam to step up remedial measures.

According to official estimates, the district has recorded 525 suspected cases of dengue fever and 201 confirmed cases. Five suspected deaths owing to dengue fever were also reported over the past one year.

The regions that reported the highest number of cases include Thrikkakara, Edakochi, Thammanam, Pachalam, Elamakkara South, and Kunnathunadu panchayat.

Dr. V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, warned that legal measures would be taken against those responsible for not clearing sources of mosquito breeding. Source-level eradication of mosquitoes has to be carried out to check the spike in cases. Fine would be imposed on persons responsible for such mosquito breeding sources, she said.

The symptoms of the mosquito-borne disease include high fever, rashes, nausea, joint and muscle pain, and vomiting.