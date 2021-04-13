District records new high of 1,162 COVID cases

KOCHI

13 April 2021

Active caseload rises to 7,358; test positivity rate 8.74%

Ernakulam district’s daily COVID-19 case count has crossed 1,000 with 1,162 people testing positive on Tuesday. The test positivity rate is 8.74%.

Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases in the State on Tuesday. The district has also hit a new high in terms of testing with 13,295 samples being sent for testing in the past 24 hours. Of this, around 8,500 were RT-PCR tests and roughly 4,700 were antigen tests.

Thrikkakara recorded 67 new cases on Tuesday, while Vengola saw 47. In Kalamassery, 35 people tested positive. Thripunithura registered 33 cases, Edathala 32, Alangad 31, and Vazhakulam 30. No new cases were reported among health workers.

A total of 336 people tested negative on Tuesday. The district’s active caseload has crossed 7,000, with 7,358 cases. So far, 465 people have died of the infection here, as per officially confirmed figures.

Of the people recovering from the infection, 5,162 are recuperating at home. At the Government Medical College Hospital, 37 patients are recovering, while 22 people are admitted at PVS Hospital. The number of people recovering at FLTCs and SLTCs has grown, with 107 people being monitored at FLTCs and 233 people admitted at SLTCs. At private hospitals, 445 COVID-19 patients are admitted.

District Collector S. Suhas, in an online briefing, urged people with symptoms such as fever, sore throat, body ache, cold, cough, breathing difficulty, excessive tiredness, headache, redness of eyes, loose stools and vomiting to isolate themselves, report their symptoms to the nearest public health facility, and get tested.