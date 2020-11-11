District records 977 COVID-19 cases

As many as 977 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

Eight health workers were newly infected, and the source of infection of 282 people remained unknown. A total of 684 people contracted the infection through local contact.

Kumbalangi registered a spike in cases with 40 people testing positive on Wednesday. Edavanakkad, Chellanam, Kizhakkambalam, Rayamangalam, Cheranalloor, and Chengamanad recorded over 20 new cases of the infection each on the day.

With 758 people testing negative, the district’s active caseload stands at 10,532. Around 7,565 people are recovering at home, 956 people being monitored at FLTCs and 104 patients are at SLTCs.

A total of 6,240 samples were sent for testing from both government and private facilities on the day.