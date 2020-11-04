District records 1,197 new COVID-19 patients

Source of 252 infections untraced; 6 health workers affected

As many as 252 of the 1,197 people who were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday did not have any idea about the source of their infection.

Just three of the day’s patients arrived from outside Kerala and six health workers were among the list of people infected.

Koovappady recorded 40 new cases, Kumbalanghi had 32 new cases, Kizhakkambalam 31 while Sreemoolanagaram and Nellikuzhy recorded 29 and 28 cases respectively, indicating the spread of the pandemic in the suburban and rural areas of Ernakulam.

Varappetty, a village 7 km from Kothamangalam, recorded 24 new cases.

A total of 1,082 patients recovered from the disease. On Wednesday, 1,305 people were added to the list of those under disease surveillance, taking the total number of people under observation in the district to 29,265, of which 27,798 were at home.

New admissions to FLTCs/hospitals were 311 while 278 were discharged from hospital.

The district as on Wednesday evening had 12,329 COVID-19 patients.

As for testing, 7,918 samples were dispatched from the district on Wednesday.