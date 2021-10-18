District ready to meet any emergency: Rajeeve

The Ernakulam district administration is ready to meet any emergency in the wake of the heavy rain and possible flood-like conditions, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve here on Monday.

He said after a review meeting of the situation that there should be a vigilant eye on the areas that were vulnerable to flooding following the rise in the water level in the Periyar. He said that steps should be taken to control the water level in the Idamayalar dam.

The steps were being taken to ensure that water from the Idukki and Idamalayar dams did not flow simultaneously into the Periyar.

A communication from the district administration said that the Minister had instructed the Irrigation department to remove any blocks and impediments to the free flow of water. He also said that the cooperation and active participation of the fisheries department was needed to ensure the cooperation of the fishers in any emergency.

The Minister said that the guest house in Kalamassery could be utilised to coordinate activities and that help from volunteers should be enlisted for the relief camps. The KSEB and Kerala Water Authority should work in tandem to take steps to mitigate any situation.

District Collector Jaffar Malik, K. Karthik, Superintendent of Police, and Sub-Collector Vishnu Raj were among those who participated in the review meeting, the communication said.