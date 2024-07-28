ADVERTISEMENT

District Police Chief visits tribal settlement in Kuttampuzha

Published - July 28, 2024 01:36 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena during his visit to a tribal hamlet in Kuttampuzha.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena has warned of cracking the whip on drug menace.

He was speaking after visiting a tribal settlement in Kuttampuzha. A far-reaching awareness campaign against substance abuse is on the anvil in the area. He urged that information about the sale or use of drugs should be immediately shared with the police, including the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force.

“Relevant numbers have been shared, and details about informants will be kept confidential. WhatsApp groups comprising residents and police officers will be formed for sharing information. Police patrols will be intensified, and the inspector concerned will visit the area once a week,” said Mr. Saxena.

He also urged residents to be mindful of their health. Having been a medical practitioner before joining the force, Mr. Saxena inquired about any individuals frequently afflicted with ailments and assured his support in all matters.

Residents complained about the threats posed by substance abuse and invading animals. They also requested a ground for youngsters to engage in games and sports. Mr. Saxena instructed the inspector to submit a detailed report on the demands to the authorities concerned.

