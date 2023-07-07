ADVERTISEMENT

District Police Chief K. Sethu Raman felicitated for his literary achievement

July 07, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor M. Anilkumar felicitates District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman who won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his book Malayali Oru Janithaka Vayana (Malayali - A Genetic Reading) at a ceremony organised by the Ernakulam Public Library on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman had almost forgotten the book, Malayali Oru Janithaka Vayana (Malayali - A Genetic Reading), he had written three years ago when a journalist friend rang up and congratulated him for winning the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award earlier this month. The police officer was discussing his award-winning book and the inspiration behind it at a felicitation accorded to him by the Ernakulam Public Library here on Friday.

He recalled how the highly improbable, race-oriented history of Malayali society drove him to writing the book. It was the second in a trilogy related to Kerala society. A third book espousing the connection between the State’s history and development has been kept on the back burner for the time being owing to professional preoccupations, said Mr. Sethu Raman.

He remembered how a police case in Kannur inspired his first work, Malayalathinte Bhavi (The Future of Malayalam), some years ago. As shortage of student enrolment threatened the future of teachers, a Malayalam medium school in Kannur wooed children from tribal hamlets under the residential system. However, the students quit demanding that they be taught in English, eventually leading to a police case fuelling thoughts about the future of Malayalam that encouraged him to write the book.

Mr. Sethu Raman said studying Kerala history while preparing for the civil services exam drove him to anthropology and to his second work years later. He observed how DNA analysis could help locate one’s ancestors. Kerala remained relatively trouble-free thanks to the separation between religion and governance, he said.

Mr. Sethu Raman said he had written the books while he was posted at the airport with rather flexible working hours between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. He also took questions from the audience during the course of which he threw light on the genetics of populations across the globe.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, who was the chief guest, felicitated Mr. Sethu Raman with a shawl and memento. Ernakulam Public Library president Ashok Cherian, secretary K.P. Ajithkumar, and library committee member CICC Jayachandran spoke.

