District Plan panel meeting on Saturday

March 16, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Planning Committee will meet here on Saturday to discuss issues related to proper disposal of waste and other matters relevant in the background of the fire breakout at the waste dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation in Brahmapuram.

The way the local government bodies are dealing with the waste will figure prominently in the discussions, said a communication from the Public Relations department. The committee will meet at 2 p.m. at the Planning Committee Conference Hall on Saturday. President of the district panchayat Ullas Thomas will preside. Mayor of the Kochi Corporation M. Anilkumar and district collector N.S.K. Umesh will be present.