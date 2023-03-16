ADVERTISEMENT

District Plan panel meeting on Saturday

March 16, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Will discuss issues related to proper waste disposal in the background of Brahmapuram fire

The Hindu Bureau

The District Planning Committee will meet here on Saturday to discuss issues related to proper disposal of waste and other matters relevant in the background of the fire breakout at the waste dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation in Brahmapuram.

The way the local government bodies are dealing with the waste will figure prominently in the discussions, said a communication from the Public Relations department. The committee will meet at 2 p.m. at the Planning Committee Conference Hall on Saturday. President of the district panchayat Ullas Thomas will preside. Mayor of the Kochi Corporation M. Anilkumar and district collector N.S.K. Umesh will be present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US