District Panchayat ‘feels snubbed’ despite a good show

The Ernakulam District Panchayat has taken umbrage at being “overlooked” at an official function organised in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to honour the top spending local bodies in the State, despite making it to the top of the list.

Miffed at what has been construed as an “insult”, District Panchayat President Asha Sanil dashed off a letter on Thursday to Minister for Local Self-Government K.T. Jaleel, voicing her disappointment in no uncertain terms.

The District Panchayat had topped the list in terms of Plan fund spending in the 2017-18 fiscal among District Panchayats, at a rate of 84.93% and was followed by Kollam and Kannur District Panchayats at 84.37% and 81.58% respectively.

Panchayats insulted, says plaint

In her complaint, Ms. Sanil drew the Minister’s attention to how the three District Panchayats were insulted when the Thiruvananthapuram District Panchayat, which was fourth in the list with a figure of 79.56%, was honoured ahead of them at the event held at Nishagandhi Auditorium. “I hereby bring this issue to your notice with utmost grief and seek your special attention for appropriate measures,” the letter read.

In an invitation extended by Director of Panchayats P. Marykutty to all District Panchayat secretaries on April 20, it was said that Ernakulam, Kollam and Kannur District Panchayats would be presented with awards for having spent in excess of 80% of the Plan fund.

“There was no greater insult for us than our achievement not finding a mention at the event. We had to leave the venue with our heads hanging in shame,” Ms. Sanil told The Hindu. She wondered how Thiruvananthapuram, which was languishing in the fourth place, leapfrogged over them, unless the bills submitted — but not cleared by the treasury by the cut-off time of March 31 and hence treated as spillover — were also included as expenditure for the 2017-18 fiscal.

However, Ms. Marykutty said the complaint by the local body was needless since it was not being denied its rightful due.

“Since 1,262 local bodies were to be awarded on the occasion, after giving away awards to a select few, the LSGD Minister announced that the rest would be honoured by him at three zonal-level meetings to be conducted in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode next month. Seven District Panchayats, including the top three, will be awarded at the zonal meetings,” she added.

In fact, the top three District Panchayats were to be presented with awards during the post-noon session. But their representatives were missing when the names were announced which was nobody’s fault, Ms. Marykutty said.