District panchayat aid for renal patients

Scheme to support those whose annual income is less than ₹3 lakh

The Ernakulam district panchayat has formulated a scheme to provide financial support to patients requiring dialysis. The scheme envisages supporting those whose annual income is less than ₹3 lakh.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas said that the scheme has been included in the 2021-22 financial plan and each patient is entitled to up to ₹48,000 a year. The scheme is drawn up in such a way that a patient will be paid ₹4,000 each per month for four dialysis procedures.

Patients in the 82 grama panchayats in the district are entitled to benefit from the scheme, he added. Patients have to submit their applications through primary health centres in their respective grama panchayats before May 10. The district medical officer will be in charge of overseeing the programme.

The district panchayat has set aside a total of ₹2.88 crore for the project.