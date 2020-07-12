District now has 89 containment zones

With no let-up in the number of COVID-19 infections, the number of containment zones in the district is edging close to the 100-mark.

There were 73 containment zones within rural police limits and 16 within the city limits in as many wards and divisions on Saturday evening.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik held a tour of the containment zones on Saturday as part of ensuring that the containment protocol was being strictly adhered to. All access points to containment zones remain barricaded and police pickets have been put in place.

Aluva town remains completely out of bounds for motorists ever since the entire municipality was declared a containment zone on Friday after fresh cases of infections through local contacts were revealed.