District nearing 100% coverage of first COVID vaccine dose

1.3 lakh infected persons to receive jab after completing three months of recovery

Around 96% of the target population in Ernakulam has received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, according to the official estimates.

The declaration of 100% coverage of the first dose will be made by P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries on October 2. About 1.3 lakh persons could not be administered the first dose as they were tested positive for the infection. They will receive the vaccine after completing three months of recovery.

The vaccine campaign started in the district on January 16.

The target population was 29.52 lakh. Around 28.5 lakh had received the first dose. An official release said that vaccine was given to persons, who were residing outside the district as per the guideline that it could be received from any government hospital in the country.

The 28.5 lakh count included people from outside districts, who had received the first dose here. About 6.6 lakh people in the category of 60 years and above had received the first dose. Of this, 4.76 lakh received both the doses. About 96.68% (7.9 lakh) of those in the age group between 45 and 60 years had received the first dose. Around 55.4% in this group had received both the doses.

1,132 new cases

As many as 1,132 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

A total of 1,096 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 27 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 8.7%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (51) and Thripunithura (51).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Edakochi, Okkal, Njarakkal, Nayaramablam, Mulavukad, Kadungalloor, Ayappankavu, Ernakulam North, Kumblanghi, Thoppumpady, and Manjapra, according to an official release.

Around 12,895 tests were conducted on Tuesday. About 23,582 persons are under treatment in the district.