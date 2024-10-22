District-level inauguration of farm drone programme on October 23

The district-level induction of drones in agriculture will be launched here on Tuesday. The induction of agricultural drones is part of the Union government-sponsored Namo Drone Didi programme to provide drones to women’s self-help groups to help with agriculture.

Selected women pilots from Kudumbashree groups have completed their one-month training programme and will be central to the use of drones for agricultural purposes. Agriculture department sources said the induction programme would be held in Karumalloor panchayat, which has large swathes of paddy fields.

Kudumbashree groups are coordinating the implementation of the national-level ‘drone in agriculture’ programme in the State.

Sources said the drones would be used to deliver water-soluble organic fertiliser for different crops, including rice paddy with a view to slashing labour costs and to increase the efficacy of fertiliser delivery.

Organisers of the programme said the choice of Karumalloor was apt as the panchayat had been part of a drive to increase acreage under farming activities through the ‘Krishikoppam Kalamassery’ programme launched under an initiative of Minister of Industries P. Rajeeve.

The farming campaign has been helping bring fallow land under cultivation, and the induction of drones is expected to help speed up the process of utilising the entire cultivable acreage within the panchayat. Mr. Rajeeve will inaugurate the drone induction programme on Tuesday at Veliyathunad Thadikkakadavu paddy collective at 9 a.m.