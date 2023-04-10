ADVERTISEMENT

Crime Branch to probe bomb threats to Kochi airport

April 10, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Crime Branch will probe bomb threats received by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) through email.

On Sunday evening, CIAL had received an email from an anonymous ID. It demanded 10 Bitcoins, a cryptocurrency costing around ₹22.86 lakh each, and warned of a bomb blast by midnight if the demand was not met.

Sources in the Ernakulam Rural police said that prima facie it appeared to be a hoax message, and that more such emails had been received since then. Following this, Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), handed over the probe to the District Crime Branch considering that the airport is a sensitive installation.

Checking by the dog squad and the bomb detection and disposal squad was held at the airport on Monday against the backdrop of the ‘threats’.

