District CPI(M) to tighten monitoring of members

Attempt to scrutinise lifestyle, dilution of party ideologies by activists

The Ernakulam District Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is likely to initiate a scrutiny of the lifestyle and dilution of the party ideologies by its members at the grass-roots level. The decision to strengthen the ideological moorings and correct the organisational weaknesses will be taken at the end of the district meet of the party here on Thursday. “We are also looking at certain other aspects [lapses]. But it cannot be divulged at this point of time. However, a process will be set in motion to scrutinise the working of each member up to the grass-roots level,” said C.N. Mohanan, district secretary, here on Wednesday.

Stating that there was overwhelming support for such a process among the delegates attending the district meet, Mr. Mohanan said that such action would no longer be restricted to the members of the district committee. “The delegates suggested that it should go down to the grass-roots level,” he said, while responding to a query on whether the party was monitoring the lifestyle and alleged shady deals involving its members.

Recalling that an area secretary was expelled for his deviations from the party line, Mr. Mohanan said that the action taken against certain district leaders following the Assembly election was not for non-performance alone. “Some were pulled up for making efforts to be the candidates. Action was also taken for not working towards ensuring the victory of the party’s candidates,” he said.

Mr. Mohanan said that the ongoing district conference was fully devoid of any groupism and it had successfully stayed clear of any anti-party stance by its members. “Such a situation has come after nearly 25 years,” he claimed. On the refusal of the government to place the detailed project report of the SilverLine rail project in the public domain, Mr. Mohanan said that it was “only a technical and financial document” while alleging that the United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party had joined hands to scuttle the project. K. Chandran Pillai, senior leader and chairman of the reception committee, said that more discussions and awareness initiatives would have to be carried out to dispel the misconceptions related to the project.