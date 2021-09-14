District CPI(M) recommends action against several leaders

Move follows charges of misdemeanour and dereliction of duty during Assembly polls

The CPI(M) district committee has recommended serious action against several leaders on multiple counts of misdemeanour and dereliction of duty during the Assembly polls.

At the meeting. which was also attended by acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan, a decision was taken to remove C.K. Manisankar from the district secretariat for the party independent candidate’s debacle in the Thrikkakara constituency. The candidate’s campaign was steered by Mr. Manisankar.

Meanwhile, district committee member C.N. Sundaran was recommended for demotion to the area committee, citing laxity on his part in campaigning for M. Swaraj in Thripunithura constituency. Koothattukulam area secretary Shaju Jacob will also be lowered to area committee for his social media statement in the wake of the trouncing that the Left candidate received in Piravom Assembly segment. The area office secretary Arun has also been removed.

The most stringent action was recommended against K.D. Vincent, Vyttila area secretary, who would have to start all over again from the branch-level if the recommendation is approved by the State committee. The charge against Mr. Vincent was that he tried to secure the candidature in Thrikkakara and was lax in campaigning for the LDF candidate.

In the wake of allegations of some leaders accepting cash from the Left Front candidate in Perumbavoor, district secretariat member N.C. Mohanan would face public censure.

The district committee resolved that there was severe laxity on the part of these leaders which led to the failure of the front in the elections in Thripunithura, Piravom, Thrikkkakara, and Perumbavoor.

The recommendations are likely to be ratified by the State committee.