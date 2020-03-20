District Court begins social distancing

The Ernakulam District Court has started social distancing and “Break the Chain” campaign in the court complex.

The access to the court complex has been restricted and there will be only one entry and exit point to the premises. All other access points have been closed down. Volunteers have been deployed to monitor the entry of litigants to the complex. A kiosk with sanitisers has been provided at the entry point to the court premises as well as the entry point of each court hall and each court office, said a communication issued by the court authorities.

Only the parties to the litigations who come with a letter from the advocate concerned, will be allowed entry into the court premiss.

The advocates, advocate clerks, and office staff who suffer from fever, cough, cold or sore throat or any other symptoms of diseases have been asked to stay away from the court premises. The office staff who suffer from such symptoms have been directed to go on leave, the communication said.

The court has issued directions to the jail superintends not to produce remand/under trial prisoners in the court. The jail authorities were also directed to use video conferencing facilities wherever they are available. The Deputy Director of Prosecution and the Government Pleaders were directed to ensure that the witnesses for whom summonses were served earlier were not present. Even in cases which have been posted for appearance of the parties for framing charges, their physical presence has been dispensed with. In family courts, the parties shall not be present unless absolutely necessary, the communication said.

At the same time, no adverse orders such as non-bailable warrants, dismissal for default and deciding cases ex-parte shall be passed due to the absence of parties, witnesses and advocates. The cases that have been posted for evidence shall be adjourned unless there is any direction from the superior courts, it said.