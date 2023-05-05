ADVERTISEMENT

District administration seeks report on drains in Kochi

May 05, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has sought a report on water flow along city drains. The administration asked Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to file the report on drains that were being cleaned by the Kochi Corporation under Operation Breakthrough. A team of senior officials led by A.G. Sunilkumar and Govind Padmanabhan, the Amici Curiae of the Kerala High Court, inspected the flood control measures being implemented in the city between Jos Junction and Ernakulam South railway station.

