District administration gears up to tackle spike in COVID-19 cases

As part of preparedness to handle any possible spike in COVID-19 cases, an isolation ward with 80 rooms is being readied at Government Ayurveda Medical College, Thripunithura.

The hospital authorities shifted a few patients to the general ward, while the others were discharged.

As many as 62 pay wards have been readied at the hospital for isolation. With a separate entrance to the isolation ward, the rooms were cleaned up by Saturday morning. More rooms will be readied soon, the hospital authorities said.

More arrangements will be made as per instructions from the district administration, said K. Murali, hospital superintendent.

The government had decided to create space to accommodate those with COVID-19 symptoms, and government healthcare institutions are being utilised for the purpose.

As of now, three COVID-19 positive patients are being treated at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, the primary treatment centre for the infection. To ease the burden of the hospital, other facilities are being opened in the neighbourhood. The Government Hospital at Aluva is the nearest main centre from the airport where passengers are being examined. Those who require observation can be accommodated in 10 rooms in the isolation ward at the centre.

The Muvattupuzha General Hospital is another facility where people with COVID 19 symptoms from the eastern belt of the district are being isolated.

Pay wards at Government Taluk Hospital, Thripunithura, have also been spared for isolation of patients. Besides, private hospitals have joined the government in providing isolation facilities.

Around 100 isolation rooms will be arranged at the hostel of the Cochin University of Science and Technology, said V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture. If more facilities are required, that too will be arranged, he added.