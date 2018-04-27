Distribution charges for LPG cylinders revised

The charge for distributing LPG cylinders in the district stands revised.

The new charges will come into effect from May. Distribution will be free up to 5 km. For distribution in a radius between 5 km and 10 km, ₹26 will be charged, ₹33 for a distance between 10 km and 15 km and ₹39 for distribution beyond 15 km. Earlier, these charges were ₹20, ₹25 and ₹30 respectively.

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla said that it was mandatory for all gas agencies to exhibit the revised distribution fares. Stern action would be taken against LPG distribution agencies found at fault.

Previously, the fares were revised at the order of the District Collector in June 2014. The LPG Distributors’ Forum had submitted a memorandum demanding a revision of the charges in view of the increased allowances of distribution workers, maintenance of vehicles, hike in diesel price, and other overheads.

Following this, the Additional District Magistrate convened a meeting of all stakeholders, including LPG distributors, residents’ association office-bearers and oil company representatives. The district supply officer also formed a committee of these stakeholders, which subsequently met last month and adopted the hike in charges without burdening the public after considering a host of factors, including the demand of the distributors and charges in neighbouring districts.