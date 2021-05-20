Dist Collector briefs PM

District Collector S. Suhas on Thursday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the good practices being followed by Ernakulam district and Kerala in general in managing the second wave of COVID-19.

In a video conferencing that Mr. Modi held with six districts from different parts of the country, Mr. Suhas told him how the district was able to maintain a testing rate of 4,500 per million population, how a case fatality rate of 0.2% was achieved and how the district set up an oxygen war room to streamline oxygen availability.