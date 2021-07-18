Dispute over judges’ apartment complex takes a new turn

Kochi Corporation and judicial officers’ society file complaints against each other

The dispute over the property where the Kerala Judicial Officers’ Cooperative Society is constructing an apartment complex at Chalikkavattom here has taken a new turn, with both the society and the Kochi Corporation approaching the police to file criminal cases.

The society approached the Police Commissioner with a complaint that corporation councillors A.R. Padmadas and K.S. Saleesh had criminally conspired and forged documents relating to the permit issued for the property in question and replaced genuine documents with forged ones. Later, Mr. Padmadas made Mr. Saleesh file a false complaint against the society before the Kochi Corporation to stall the construction of the complex, according to the complaint.

The Kochi Corporation Secretary filed a complaint against the society, alleging that it had submitted false documents to obtain the building permit. The civic body has listed the secretary of the society as the first accused and James George, the architect of the firm that took up the construction work, as the second accused.

The corporation had earlier permitted the construction of the complex based on documents submitted by the society. However, the document pertaining to the nature of a portion of the land of around eight cents in the holding was found altered, according to the complaint submitted by the Corporation Secretary.

Incidentally, the dispute over the building permit had reached the Kerala High Court after the society challenged the stop memo issued by the corporation. The court had permitted the society to continue the work except in the disputed area.

Meanwhile, Mr. Padmadas denied forging the documents. He maintained that he was targeted for attempting to regain the property of Thrikkovil Temple, Chalikkavattom, which was sold by some individuals.

On its part, the society maintained that it had applied for the permit through a builder with genuine documents, and that the permit was granted in 2019. The construction of the building was almost over, and finishing work was in progress. No construction was proposed in the eight-cent holding, as it was marked as the setback area in the south-western corner of the holding, society officials maintained.