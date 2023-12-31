Dispute over five beneficiaries delaying shifting of residents from P&T Colony

December 31, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The delay in deciding on the allotment of apartments to five residents of P&T apartment complex is delaying the shifting of families to the complex.

Though the Kochi Corporation Council had cleared the final list of beneficiaries last week, the council is yet to take a decision on the five residents.

After much deliberation, the council cleared the names of 72 beneficiaries and removed four persons from the previous list as they were found owning houses. The welfare standing committee of the Corporation too had vetted the list to identify the actual beneficiaries. However, indecision continues in the case of five families, thus delaying the process.

The apartment complex, which was constructed with the support of the Greater Cochin Development Authority, Cochin Smart Mission Limited, and financial aid from the State government, was meant for the original inhabitants of P&T Colony.

The eligible beneficiaries will have to complete the documentation process and hand over relevant documents to the Corporation. They also need to sign an agreement with the Corporation regarding the ownership of the apartments. Once the documentation process is over, the residents can take possession of the apartments, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

A few original beneficiaries had made attempts to add some recent residents of the colony to the beneficiary list, which was unacceptable, he added.

The next meeting of the Kochi Corporation Council will decide on the case of the five dwellers. The other residents have started filing documents to complete the process, said Bindu Sivan, councillor representing the area.

The Corporation plans to demolish the existing houses in the colony, which were illegally constructed. No new occupation of the area can be permitted on public land. The land will be protected to keep it free of any further encroachment, the Mayor said.