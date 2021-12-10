Display board with work details installed on road

KOCHI

The installation of display boards in Kothamangalam that contain details such as the defect liability period of each road, the name of the contractor and phone numbers of the contractor and assistant engineer concerned, was inaugurated by Antony John, MLA.

The board also has details like the PWD’s toll-free number 1800 425 7771, the total length of the road and where it begins and ends. The motto “Janangal kazhchakkaralla, kaavalkaraanu” (people are not mere onlookers, they are protectors of roads) is written on the board.

This is as part of a State-wide drive to hold contractors and officials accountable for the condition of roads in the wake of a public outcry over the plight of innumerable arterial and side roads.

The chairman of Kothamangalam Municipality, K.K. Tomy, presided over the board’s launch function, while executive engineer of PWD Shiji Karunakaran was among those who were present.