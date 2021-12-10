Kochi

Display board with work details installed on road

The installation of display boards in Kothamangalam that contain details such as the defect liability period of each road, the name of the contractor and phone numbers of the contractor and assistant engineer concerned, was inaugurated by Antony John, MLA.

The board also has details like the PWD’s toll-free number 1800 425 7771, the total length of the road and where it begins and ends. The motto “Janangal kazhchakkaralla, kaavalkaraanu” (people are not mere onlookers, they are protectors of roads) is written on the board.

This is as part of a State-wide drive to hold contractors and officials accountable for the condition of roads in the wake of a public outcry over the plight of innumerable arterial and side roads.

The chairman of Kothamangalam Municipality, K.K. Tomy, presided over the board’s launch function, while executive engineer of PWD Shiji Karunakaran was among those who were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2021 10:53:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/display-board-with-work-details-installed-on-road/article37928406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY