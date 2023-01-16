Dismissed inspector moves HC for expediting trial in rape case

January 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court by Sunu P.R., dismissed Inspector of the Beypore coastal police station, seeking to speed up the trial of a sexual assault case pending against him before the Thrissur sessions court.

The case was registered in 2016. According to the petitioner, the complaint against him was false and it did not prove any offence. If the trial was expedited, his innocence could be proved.

In an order dismissing Sunu from service, the State Police Chief Anil Kant had observed that during the process of review of his behaviour it was noticed that he was punished in several instances for official misconduct, including lapses in investigation, fabrication of records, indiscipline, and moral turpitude. Since 2010, he had been suspended three times and awarded punishments on 15 different instances on charges of misconduct.